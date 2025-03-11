Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

A group of protesters under the banner of Women for Good Governance stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, demanding stricter sanctions against Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, should she continue mobilizing her supporters against the Senate.

The protesters accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of working with certain individuals to discredit Senate President Godswill Akpabio and destabilize the National Assembly.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “Senator Natasha is a serial blackmailer,” “Senate Committee on Local Content is a privilege, not a right,” and “Nigerian women for good governance ask Senator Natasha to stop embarrassing women.”

The protest was led by Enakeme Ojineme, Secretary of United Women for Good Governance.

The Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective March 6, citing misconduct and violation of Senate rules.

The decision followed a report from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen.

Her suspension stemmed from alleged misconduct during the February 20 plenary session and her refusal to comply with the Senate’s seating arrangement.

In addition to the suspension, her security aides were withdrawn, her National Assembly office was closed.

She was also barred from entering the National Assembly premises, her salary and allowances were suspended.

She was prohibited from representing herself as a senator locally and internationally.

However, the Senate indicated that the suspension could be lifted if she submitted a written apology.

Speaking with journalists, Ojineme described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio as politically motivated.

She stated, “We have discovered that these false allegations are part of a political agenda, heavily propelled by those seeking to unseat the Senate President at all costs.”

She warned that any attempts to undermine the Senate through “unconventional, unlawful, and demonic means” amounted to treason.

Ojineme further cautioned, “Should Senator Natasha continue mobilizing street beggars, jobless youths, and others against the Senate, she must face even stricter sanctions.”

Last Wednesday, a group of Kogi youths protested at the National Assembly, demanding Akpabio’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

The protest, led by lawyer Victor Giwa, called for an independent and unbiased probe into the claims.

Meanwhile, members of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constituency, under the aegis of Aggrieved Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District, have filed a petition with the Code of Conduct Bureau against Akpabio, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and Ethics Committee Chairman Neda Imasuen.

The petition, addressed to the Bureau’s Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello, accuses the trio of abuse of power and violation of their oath of office.

The constituents argue that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension disregarded an interim injunction from the Federal High Court restraining the Ethics Committee from proceeding with its investigation.

The petition claims the suspension violates their right to representation and breaches Senate rules, which prescribe a maximum 14-day suspension for misconduct.

The petition states, “Despite being served with the court order, Senator Imasuen proceeded with the investigation and presented a report leading to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension, contrary to Senate rules.”

It further alleges that Akpabio and Bamidele knowingly violated the constitution by endorsing the suspension despite the court order and Senate regulations.

The petition also urged the Bureau to investigate and hold the senators accountable for “knowingly prejudicing the rights of Kogi Central constituents.”

