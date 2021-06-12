Protest resumes in Ojota as police assures protesters of safety from thugs

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has assured Lagos protesters safety as they exercise their constitutional rights.

Odumosu who came to the protest ground around 1pm, said he will prevent thugs from infiltrating the protesters and causing confusion and possible violence.

Read Also: June 12 and the rebound of truth

This comes after thugs had earlier disrupted protest activities and also after Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, warned against thug activities.

With that assurance, protests have started again for the third time in Ojota.