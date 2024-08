Business activities in Ojota and Ikeja of Lagos, on Thursday, were shut down following ongoing protests by Nigerians to #EndBadGovernance.

Our correspondent observed that many shops and business outlets were underlock, including the popular Ojota Bus Terminal.

The protesters are agitating for better governance in the country. Nigerians have raised their voices against the hike cost of food, cost of living, and insecurity, amongst others.

Details later…