Proposed nationwide protests will be counterproductive – Uzodinma

…Presents Pius Anyim to Tinubu

Hope Uzodinma, Imo state governor and chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors Forum, on Wednesday, said the proposed August 1st nationwide protests will be counterproductive.

Uzodinma stated this while fielding questions from State House journalists after leading Pius Anyim, former Senate president to meet with President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under a People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) government, recently decamped to the APC, at Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Addressing State House journalists after the meeting, Uzodimma commended the Tinubu administration’s policies and urged Nigerians to give them chance to mature.

The Imo state governor noted that the ongoing economic challenges are results of global economic recession, noting that Tinubu has put measures in place that will address the challenges.

He also expressed fears that the protests might be hacked by hoodlums, referencing the 2020 #EndSARS protests that witnessed massive distruction of public properties.

“We know that protests are part of every democratic process, but we know that every protest can be hijacked by hoodlums, which will defeat the original aim.

” Moreover, the economic challenges that people are complaining about was not a direct creation of this administration, it is a global problem which the Tinubu’s administration is working very hard to address.

“We need to give the policies opportunity to mature because we know that very soon, Nigerians will begin to enjoy the full benefits of these policies.”

Uzodinma, while commending Tinubu for his efforts to uplift the economy of the South-East region, said that the “South East Governors Forum are very happy with the President and grateful for what he is doing for the people.”

He described Anyim’s entrance into he APC as a new dawn, stressing that “many people have agreed that the President administration is doing very well.”

Anyim, while speaking on his new move, said that his determination is that Nigeria moves forward, adding that “there is need that we all should put hands together to move the country forward.”