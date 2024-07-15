Propak’s manufacturing exhibition to welcome 250 coys from across the globe

Propak West Africa is set to host over 250 companies from around the globe, showcasing their product innovations to an expected 5,500 visitors, according to the organizers.

Jamie Pearson, Marketing & Operations Director at Afrocet Montgomery, announced in Abuja that registration is now open for the 2024 Propak manufacturing exhibition.

“Propak West Africa returns in September to unite the manufacturing industry across three action-packed days in Lagos. With the countdown started until the doors open, now is the time to register to attend and be the first to hear the latest news and updates,” Pearson stated.

Last year marked the milestone of the 10th Edition of Propak, which saw a record attendance of both exhibitors and visitors at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. Building on that success and expanding into a fourth hall this year for the first time, the exhibition continues to go from strength to strength.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Ltd will take the spotlight as the Platinum Sponsor, presenting their market-leading products. Nigerian companies such as Alef Recycling, C. Woerman Nigeria Ltd, Betaglass Ltd, JMG Ltd, Krones West Africa, Sacvin Nigeria, SBA Nigeria, Tetra Pak West Africa, and Vista International have already confirmed their participation, aiming to strengthen their market presence.

International firms like AISA Automation, Carbokene, Coperion, Goma Engineering, MLT Pack Services, Neofyton, Phoenix Industries, Reifenhauser Blown Film, Sacmi Beverage, Snetor Chimie, Tricon Dry Chemicals, and Vinmar International will also present their innovations to the West African audience.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will feature a KPMG-led conference program focusing on the circular economy and sustainable manufacturing. The Africa Packaging Organisation and World Packaging Organisation will host a series of talks on packaging.

For the first time, the Product Innovation Stage will allow companies to present their latest products to an intimate audience, encouraging interaction and questions from the crowd.

This event promises to be a cornerstone for the manufacturing industry, offering three days filled with exhibitions and conferences.