Prominent northern figures meet to revive region’s political, economic status

A group of influential political figures from Northern Nigeria has launched the League of Northern Democrats (LND), with the objective of revitalising the region’s political and economic standing within the country.

The LND announced its plans to hold a strategic summit aimed at uniting and re-establishing the North as a dominant force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The group emphasised that its focus is on the development of Northern Nigeria, stressing that it is not aligned with any individual’s personal interests.

Ibrahim Shekarau, the former Kano State governor, has been appointed as the interim chairman of the 226-member group, which includes ex-governors, federal lawmakers, and prominent businessmen. The group’s convener is Umar Ardo, while Emmanuel Jime serves as the interim secretary.

Notable figures in the LND alongside Shekarau and Ardo include Tanko Yakasai, Ibrahim Ida (Wazirin Katsina), Kabir Tafida (Sarki Fadan Sokoto), Falalu Bello, Jamilu Isyaka Gwamna (Sardauna Gombe), Emmanuel Jime, and Mohammed Kumalia.

Other key members include Malam Salihu Lukman, Usman Sarki, Dallaji Noah, Usman Yusuf, Muktari Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Aminu Shehu Shagari, and Murtala Shehu Yar’adua (Tafidan Katsina), among others.

Following a meeting at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja, the group issued a communiqué highlighting its commitment to Northern Nigeria’s political unity.

The LND expressed its intent to reach out to stakeholders across the North, including former Heads of State, vice presidents, Senate presidents, Speakers of the House of Representatives, Chief Justices, and other key figures in the region.

The group believes that the involvement of these stakeholders is essential to achieving its goals.

The communique reads, “The LND resolved to prioritise the political unity of Northern Nigeria.

“Recognising the diverse backgrounds and experiences within our ranks, we are committed to fostering a strong sense of community and solidarity. This unity will be the foundation for our efforts to reposition the North, as a leading force in Nigeria’s political landscape.”