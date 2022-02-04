Professor Anao to deliver 40th-anniversary lecture at University of Benin

Abhulimen Richard Anao, former vice-chancellor of University of Benin, is expected to deliver a lecture that will proffer solutions to issues pertaining to import of the fifth industrial revolution as it affects Business, Accounting and Finance at the 40 years anniversary/alumni reunion of the department of Accounting, University of Benin.

Anao, who was the founding head of the Department of Accounting and former vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, will be delivering the lecture themed: ‘The Import of the Fifth Industrial Revolution to Business, Accounting and Finance. A Humanistic Perspective,’ at the anniversary lecture scheduled for 11th February 2022, at the Main Campus in Benin City.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, Peter Ibadin, chairman of, Planning Committee, said the 40th anniversary celebration seeks to provide a unique opportunity to reunite past and present students, to share fond memories and celebrate achievements.

Ibadin said the event also provides an opportunity to celebrate the founders of the school and their contributions to the community as well as the city of Benin.

According to Ibadin, accounting course was first offered as part of the B.Sc. Economics Programme of the university in the 1975/76 session, and later became an important component of the B.Sc. Business Administration Programme.

The department was created in October 1981 to offer B.Sc. Degree in Accounting. Since then, the degree has been offered as a three-year and a four-year full-time programme.

The B.Sc. Accounting programme has produced high-quality graduates who now occupy top managerial levels in both public and private sectors of the economy while a few have made marks in academics.

Tajudeen A. Akande, chairman of, Alumni Local Organising Committee, said part of the activities lined up for the anniversary includes a welcome cocktail/ alumni reunion, which will hold on the evening of Thursday, 10th February 2022.

Akande listed others to include a documentary on the history and milestones achieved and anniversary gala night that will hold on 11th February 2022.

The highpoint of the anniversary event would be the launching of alumni projects for the department, which comprises of five units of 300-seating capacity lecture theatre; 20 units of professorial offices and a bus.

The department would also be giving awards of excellence to distinguished alumni and non-alumni of the university who have achieved extraordinary progress in their chosen career and have impacted society and humanity in general.