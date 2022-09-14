Prime Video in pact with Nigerian filmmaker, Jáde Osiberu, to boost content creation

Prime Video said it has signed an agreement with Jáde Osiberu, Nigeria’s filmmaker, for the creation of original scripted television and movie concepts produced by Greoh Studios.

With the agreement, Osiberu, the creator of films and popular series including Sugar Rush, Isoken, and Gidi Up and the highly anticipated Gangs of Lagos, is expected to create exclusive content for Prime Video.

This development has positioned Osiberu as the first talent in Africa to strike a development deal with Prime Video and Amazon Studios, joining an international line-up of talents with similar agreements, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Han and Priyanka Chopra.

Commenting after the signing, Jáde Osiberu expressed joy over the new collaboration that makes her feel like a part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family.

According to her, it will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, adding that she looks forward to helping elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.

Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said that collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for the Prime Video local audiences in Nigeria.

Read also: News Roundup: Africa’s healthy life expectancy grows by 22 percent, Amazon Prime Video launches local service in Nigeria…

“It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa. We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide,” Mitchell said.

On her part, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said the company aims to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with targeted audiences, wherever they may be.

Mba-Uzoukwu further described Osiberu, as an exceptional and compelling storyteller, adding that over the last few years, she has delivered stories with a unique flavour and fresh point of view.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad,” she said.

The deal follows similar international agreements with talent such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Steve McQueen (Small Axe), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Donald Glover (Mr. & Ms. Smith), and Jenny Han (The Summer I Turned Pretty).