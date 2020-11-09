Prime Global partners CBN to empower 2,074 farmers in Nasarawa

The Prime Global Synergy, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has empowered 2,074, people with knapsack sprayers and water pump machines for rice irrigation farming in Nasarawa State.

The gestures, which came through the Federal Government Anchor Borrowers’ Skill, had most of the beneficiaries from Obi Local Government Area of the state.

The Manager, Prime Global Synergy, Dozie Chuwuji, who made donations in Obi, said the empowerment was part of the Federal Government’s ongoing Anchor Borrowers’ programme aimed at uplifting the peasant rice farmers across the country.

Dozie explained that the empowerment was aimed at increasing the production of irrigation farming in the State.

He said, “We want them to farm all season. We are giving them water pumps so that, as the rain stops they can use the water pumps to water their crops.

“We want to teach them how to go on good agricultural practice so that they can feel the benefit of what they are doing.”

He, however, said the companies are partnering with CBN through Anchor Borrowers’ skill to increase rice farm production in the state.