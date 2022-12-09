Preye Bobmanuel wins 2022 Outstanding Female Entrepreneur award

Preye Ziko Bobmanuel, author of She Executive and chief operating officer of Sunville Developers Limited has emerged winner of the 2022 Outstanding Female Entrepreneur at The TEA Awards.

She was nominated by The Entrepreneur Africa Awards ( TEA Awards) alongside other outstanding female entrepreneurs.

Bobmanuel holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Port Harcourt, a second bachelor’s degree in accounting from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and a master’s in business administration (MBA) from the Robert Gordon University Aberdeen, Scotland.

She earned a doctorate degree from the prestigious ESGT University, Benin, in recognition of her outstanding achievement and her contribution to the economic development in Nigeria.

She has over nine years of active practice in real estate and presently, she is the most sought-after speaker on real estate advisory matters.

Bobmanuel has impacted lives in many ways . During her book launch held on 21st Nov , 2022 at Tana Event Centre in Port Harcourt, 12 female business women were given grants to help their business, while two females starts up was also given grants.

She has also been empowering and developing new breeds of realtors in Africa through her training, coaching and mentorship programs.

Also, her book , She-Executive, is a guide for every woman who dares to dream and blaze new trails in the male-dominated workspace breaking free from gender stereotypes and the biases against women in the marketplace.

Aside real estate, she is also the CEO of Interieurs De Choix, a company that provides interior design services in Port Harcourt.