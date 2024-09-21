Presiding officer records more votes than accredited votes in Edo poll

A presiding officer in the Edo state governorship election in Osholo primary school, Weppa ward, Etsako East, has recorded more votes than accredited votes in the governorship poll, a viral election result on Saturday evening after the election shows.

The officer named ‘Obozuwa Josephine’ signed the Form EC 8A with the total number of accredited voters of 213 while votes recorded as the total number of valid ballots cast was 406.

Read also: Edo Guber: I’m not satisfied with the process – Ighodalo

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission had assured the residents of the state of conducting free, fair, and credible election.

“INEC is not a political party. Therefore, we don’t have a candidate in this election.

“The responsibility for choosing the governor of Edo State is entirely in the hands of Edo voters and our assurance to all the registered voters in Edo state is to troop out to vote for the party of their choice and the candidate of their choice and the Commission will always protect the integrity of the person and uphold the choice made by the electorate,” the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood said in September.