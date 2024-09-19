President Tinubu to flag off 2024 African Academy of Sciences conference in Abuja 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will officially open the 2024 African Academy of Sciences (AAS) Conference in Abuja, as Nigeria hosts the biannual event from December 9th to 12th, 2024.

The conference, themed “Empowering and Advancing Africa’s Scientific Enterprise” will cover crucial topics such as health, climate change, science diplomacy, agriculture, and the future of science funding mechanisms.

It will bring together 1,000 leading scientists, policymakers, and global stakeholders to discuss Africa’s scientific advancements, marking the first time it will be held in West Africa.

Lise Korsten, professor at the University of Pretoria in South Africa and the President of the Academy, announced at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Korsten represented by Friday Okonofua, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology disclosed that new fellows will be admitted into the Academy during the conference, and the prestigious Olusegun Obasanjo Prize will be awarded.

“The AAS GA-2024 will unite some 1,000 outstanding thinkers and distinguished stakeholders from around the world, including policy stakeholders, regional science bodies, development partners, and key leaders in the continent.

“The conference will cover subthemes including Health, climate change, science diplomacy, science Infrastructure, agriculture, social science and policy, the basic sciences, engineering.. digital and creative economy, and future funding mechanisms.

“The conference will be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the President of the African Development Bank, Professor Akinwunmi Adesina will deliver the keynote address.”

Notable speakers expected at the conference include Akinwunmi Adesina, African Development Bank President, Patrick Lumumba a professor from Kenya, Olubayi Olubayi, professor from Uganda, and Oyewale Tomori, professor and President of the West African Network of Science Academies.