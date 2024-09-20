President Tinubu calls for peace, civility ahead of Edo election

In anticipation of the Edo governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, the 21st, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised the importance of peace and civility.

He has urged all governorship candidates, political parties, and their supporters to uphold and respect the democratic process.

The President in a statement on Friday signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, urged all stakeholders in the upcoming Edo State governorship elections to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.

President Tinubu who believes in the voters’ ability to make informed decisions about their future leaders also urged the politicians to respect the people’s will.

He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has committed to conducting a free and fair election and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful process.

The President commended the governorship candidates and political parties for their campaigns, which focused on important issues, including improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and contributing to the development of Edo State.

President Tinubu urged all citizens in the State to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process while also encouraging them to resolve any disagreements amicably through the constituted authorities.

In addition, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials even as he urged them to remain impartial and avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.