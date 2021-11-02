President Buhari commissions 200 beds teaching hospital in Abuja

In a bid to improve access to quality healthcare services, President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a 200-bed ultra-modern teaching hospital at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Buhari speaking at the commissioning of the hospital at the Baze University, Abuja commended the private sector for its contribution towards ensuring a robust healthcare delivery for citizens.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Special Duties, George Akume, reiterated that government cannot do the job of providing quality healthcare to Nigerians alone. He assured that his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for the private sector.

Demola Sogunle, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, speaking at the commissioning informed that the bank provided the Baze University access to N6.7 billion facility for the construction of the hospital.

“We are confident that with this state of the art facility, the institution would produce world-class health professionals that will plug the manpower shortage in the health sector, provide access to quality healthcare for thousands of Nigerians and create employment opportunities,” Sogunle said.

The Chief Executive reiterated the commitment of Stanbic IBTC to improving education and healthcare, noting that they are pivotal to sustainable economic development.

“It is for this reason that we have positioned our expertise and customized financial solutions to enable key players in the Nigeria health sector value chain such as Baze University, to increase their capacity to meet the increasing demand for medical services. Stanbic IBTC is committed to strengthening the Nigeria health system with our expertise and solutions,” he stressed.

He further informed that the bank is positioned to: Support the scaling of healthcare businesses; Support the acquisition of medical equipment; access to term loans; access to the CBN Intervention Fund for the healthcare sector; and provide access to bespoke financial support and partnerships.

Tahir Mamman, Vice-Chancellor, Baze University stated that the teaching hospital will provide modern, state-of-the-art training of students, and provide critical, advanced healthcare services in the country.