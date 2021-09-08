President Buhari appoints new NAPTIP DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri-Azi as the new director-general of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

Waziri-Azi is replacing the former director-general of the agency, Basheer Garba Mohammed, who was appointed to the office in May this year.

According to a statement issued by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the new appointment was made based on a recommendation made by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

“This is sequel to a recommendation of the minister who expressed the ‘urgent need for the ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its key result areas as identified’.

“The minister added that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far,” Shehu, in the statement quoted Farouq to have said.

“A former head of department of public law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Waziri-Azi is a women’s rights advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual-based violence and an expert in rule of law”, the statement said.