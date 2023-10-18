President Biden pledges $100 million for Gaza humanitarian aid

Joe Biden, the US President has committed $100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza, aimed at aiding over one million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians.

President Biden announced the allocation via his official social media account. The funds are intended to provide crucial assistance to those affected by ongoing conflict and displacement in the region.

“I just announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups,” the President’s post read in part.

Also, the US President emphasised the need to ensure that the aid reaches the intended recipients rather than falling into the hands of Hamas or other terrorist groups.

The commitment coincides with the President’s visit to Israel, where he expressed solidarity with the Israeli people following a recent terrorist attack by Hamas. It is also coming as part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian support to those affected by the long-standing conflict in the region.