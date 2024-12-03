Presidency denies scrapping TETFUND, NASENI, NITDA, in tax reform bills

…Says No provision to impoverish the North

Presidency has denied claims of plans to scrap the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND,The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure NASENI and the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, in the Tax Reform Bills, currently before the National Assembly

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, stated this in a statement on Monday

Onanuga, while reacting to various claims around the bills, noted that ” since the public debate around the transformative tax bills before the National Assembly began in the last few weeks, various political actors and commentators have tried to obfuscate the facts, deliberately misinforming and misleading the public.”

Onanuga, who described most reactions as “not grounded in facts, reality, or sufficient knowledge of the bills”, added that” some commentators have attempted to incite the people against lawmakers, while some others have polarized one section of the country against another.”

He also denied claims that the tax reform bills will make Lagos or Rivers more affluent than other parts of the country, as recklessly canvassed, poorer.

According to him, ” The bills will not destroy the economy of any section of the country. Instead, they aim to enhance the quality of life for Nigerians, especially the disadvantaged, who are trying to make a living”

He noted that on the contrary, ” the bills do not suggest that NASENI, TETFUND, and NITDA will cease to exist in 2029 after the passage of the bills.

He explained that government agencies, such as NASENI, TETFUND, and NITDA, are funded through budgetary provisions with company income tax and other taxes paid by the same businesses that are being overburdened with the special taxes.

“One reason President Bola Tinubu embarked on the Tax and Fiscal Policy Reforms is the need to streamline tax administration in Nigeria and make the operating environment conducive for businesses.”

He recalled that for decades, businesses, investors, and private sector players in Nigeria have complained of being overburdened by a myriad of taxes and levies, including those earmarked to fund various government agencies and initiatives.

” The multiple taxes complicate the economic environment, making Nigeria uncompetitive for investment and preventing many businesses from growing or continuing their operations. Some companies have had to make the rational decision to relocate to other countries. We can not continue on this path or wait for 20 years if this country is to deliver the prosperity we need for our people.

“The proposal, as contained in section 59(3) of the Nigeria Tax Bill, only seeks to consolidate some of the earmarked taxes imposed on companies and replace them with a single tax to be shared with the key agencies as beneficiaries in a phased manner until 2030.

He noted that the time frame will offer ample opportunity for the affected agencies to explore other funding sources in addition to budgetary allocations in line with the constitution and international best practices.

“It is a misrepresentation of facts to conclude that changing an agency’s funding source amounts to scrapping it. None of the countries leading globally in education, science, engineering, or information technology have similar earmarked taxes.

“The government imposes major taxes, be it income tax, consumption tax, or other taxes, to channel resources to its areas of priority at the time. Imposing a separate tax to fund an agency is an aberration that has yet to yield results despite the huge burden on businesses. The tax bill seeks to address this problem.

” Relevant stakeholders and public analysts owe it a duty to properly educate themselves about the bills’ contents and avoid misleading the public for any reason. We may be entitled to our opinions, but such views must be informed and based on facts, not emotions targeted at inflaming passions.

“In a period like this, when our people across the country look up to leaders for guidance and direction on matters of public importance, such as the Tax Reform Bills, leaders should be more measured in their public utterances to avoid heating the polity and polarising the country unduly.”

He explained that President Tinubu welcomed the public interest these bills had generated, adding that leaders across the country, including Governors, Traditional rulers, Civil Society Activists, Students, trade associations, professional associations, and the general public, are also encouraged “to take advantage of the Public Hearings that the National Assembly will organise to present their views on how best to reform our taxes and fiscal regime.

“What is never in doubt is the imperative of changing the existing tax laws and administration that have become obsolete and unhelpful in achieving the growth and development we desire for our country.”

