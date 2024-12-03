Presidency debunks misconceptions on tax reform bills

The Presidency has dismissed allegations that the tax reform bills before the National Assembly were designed to impoverish certain regions.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement clarified the bills aimed to enhance quality of life for disadvantaged Nigerians, rather than destroying economy of any section of the country.

Onanuga emphasised that the tax reform bills would not make Lagos or Rivers more affluent at the expense of other regions.

He accused some commentators of spreading misinformation and inciting the public against lawmakers.

Read also: Tax reform bills: Tinubu shuns national consensus for radical policy proposals

The Presidential aide explained that the bills did not propose the scrapping of agencies such as NASENI, TETFUND, and NITDA.

“Instead, they aim to consolidate earmarked taxes and replace them with a single tax to be shared with key agencies as beneficiaries.

“President Bola Tinubu initiated the Tax and Fiscal Policy Reforms to streamline tax administration, make the operating environment conducive for businesses, and address the issue of multiple taxes that have complicated the economic environment.”

Onanuga urged stakeholders and public analysts to educate themselves about the bills’ contents and avoid misleading the public.

He welcomed the public interest generated by the bills and encouraged leaders and stakeholders to participate in the Public Hearings organised by the National Assembly to present their views on tax reform.

Share