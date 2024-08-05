Presidency cancels FEC opts for security meeting

Presidency on Monday cancelled the meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC, which was earlier scheduled for today, Monday, August 5.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting was shelved in preference for Security meeting with top security chiefs with resident Bola Tinubu.

Ministers who had earlier gathered at the Council Chambers for the FEC meeting had to leave at about 12.30pm when the meeting was cancelled.

No official reasons were however advanced for the cancellation, but BusinessDay sources at the Presidential Villa, revealed that the meeting was shelved to enable the President meet with the security chiefs today at 2pm.

The meeting, BusinessDay also gathered, may not be unconnected with the ongoing protests across the country.

This is a developing story. Details later…