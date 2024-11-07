Pres. Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Commitment and investment in CNG commendable – Jacky Hathiramani

The Managing Director/CEO of Dana Motors has commended President Tinubu, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their commitment and massive investment in CNG as part of efforts to promote cleaner energy across the country.

Jacky Hathiramani while disclosing this during a chat with newsmen recently in Lagos, said as you may be aware, ”The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion Incentive Program, spearheaded by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), is designed to alleviate the impact of rising fuel costs and promote the adoption of cleaner energy sources for transportation and this initiative has a massive $75m investment from the Federal government.

‘The Lagos state government apart from providing businesses in Lagos, a very friendly environment to operate; is also investing heavily in CNG creating a holistic ecosystem that includes exploration, production, storage and retailing, while encouraging key stakeholders like Dana Motors as this is a pivotal step towards a sustainable energy future for our country.”

For us at Dana Motors, we are leading the charge for greener tomorrow and local assembling of Kia hybrid and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles while still playing a key role in shaping the future of energy in Lagos and Nigeria with our recent partnership with Portland Gas.”

Hathiramani, called for massive adoption of CNG, adding that the product has many benefits for individuals, households, businesses and the nation’s economy stating further that CNG is more cost-effective and will reduce over reliance on traditional fuels.

Having bagged numerous design and CSR awards both locally and internationally, Dana Motors since inception has been in the forefront of providing innovative automotive solutions to the Nigerian Market with a state-of the heart vehicle assembly plant in Lagos

Share