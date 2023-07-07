Prepare for tech disruptions, LCCI advice businesses

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier chamber of commerce in Nigeria has advised industrial entities to brace up for disruptions as technology continues to upend the way businesses operate all over the world.

This was revealed at the launch of the ninth edition of the chamber’s Information Communication Technology and Telecommunications Exhibition on Tuesday, set to take place on July 25 and 26, 2023 in Lagos.

The event, which is themed ‘Tech Disrupt: Transforming Industries with Innovation’, will showcase the powerful forces that are disrupting the world’s industries in unprecedented ways, creating new economic opportunities and propelling innovation, according to Leye Kupoluyi, chairman of Trade Promotion Board at LCCI.

“In order to sustain innovation and catch up with the world, Nigerian startups must be given a platform to practically demonstrate their new technological discoveries which will enable them to have desirable turnover, increase profit merging, gain market share, and enhance customer loyalty,” he said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted models that had been hitherto considered ideal, noting that these disruptions have come to stay.

“Technological disruption is a fundamental transformation of business models occasioned by replacement of humans and existing business archetypal as a result of technology development.

“We have seen personal computers displaced mainframe computers and digital cameras displacing film cameras, but now the roles of humans have begun to be replaced by robots while business owners struggle to catch up with current trends as what they just learn becomes obsolete before they even implement.”

According to Kupoluyi, the focus of the exhibition will be a mix of Start-Up Pitch Competition, exhibition of the latest IT Hardware and Gadgets, Conference Sessions, Panel discussions, Exhibitions, Product Launches, Product Display, Experience Centers, and Practical Demonstration of the new trends in technology.

“I need to emphasise that the exhibition is planned to give more opportunity to industry players to exhibit and promote their products and services either through videos or physical (practical) demonstration,” he said.

He added that in doing this, the exhibition will offer a platform for awareness, product exhibition, knowledge of regulatory requirements, and driving innovation across the industries.