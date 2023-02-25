Pregnant women, PWDs satisfied with conduct of election

Some pregnant women and People With Disabilities (PWDs) have expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.

These people, including some senior citizens, were optimistic about a better and greater country.

They expressed their optimism in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Most of them said they came out early in spite of their age and health conditions to cast their votes to ensure the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

In Aco Estates Phase One, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Airport, Abuja, the turnout of nursing and expectant mothers, who came early for accreditation and voting was massive.

Mr Ogunremi Ologun, 85, and Wife, Adebimpe, 82, residents of Aco/Amac Estates, Phase One, told NAN that they came out as early as 6.00 a.m for accreditation and voting.

The husband said he was impressed with the orderliness at the Polling Unit 056 so far, even though some of the electoral officials arrived late.

Read also: PDP, APC supporters in free for all fight, destroys election materials in Nasarawa

“I am impressed, anyway, I do not expect anything less because most of the residents of the estate are enlightened, hence their orderliness.

“Maybe some people may be thinking what I am doing here. I decided to come out to vote because I believe that my vote will count and a better country will emerge,” he said.

Ologun commended INEC officials for their courtesy of providing them with chairs, saying that he hoped to leave Nigeria of his dream behind for his grandchildren.

A pregnant woman, Chiamaka Kanu, at Polling Unit 056, Police Security Post, Aco/Amac Phase One, said that she came out early to vote because of her belief in Nigeria.

“I was at the polling unit as early as 6.00 a.m., waiting to be accredited and also to vote. I came early to vote even though the electoral materials did not arrive early.

“But because of my faith in this country, I had to wait patiently to vote”.

Kanu also commended INEC for its speeds despite coming late.

Onu Danladi, a retired civil servant, said that his resolve to see a beautiful and better Nigeria made him come out early to vote for his candidates.

Danladi said that the belief that the votes of Nigerians would surely count at the end of the exercise, motivated him greatly.

Jessica Samson said she was impressed with the conduct of the elections by INEC.

Samson told NAN that she voted at Polling Unit 100 at Amac Phase Two, LEA Primary School, Aco/Amac, Abuja, because she believed that the country would be great again.