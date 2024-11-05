Pray for peaceful election in Ondo, Aiyedatiwa tells Christian leaders

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo State

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on the Christian community to pray fervently for the State as residents are preparing to exercise their franchise by voting for candidates and political parties of their choice in the off-cycle November 16th Governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke on Monday during an interface with Christian leaders in Ondo State at St. David’s Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, said; “As we approach the crucial electoral period, I implore you to intercede for our state, for harmony, and for a smooth process that reflects the will of the people. We cannot underestimate the power of prayers.

“I am one of you, a born-again Christian, and I understand the spiritual responsibilities that come with leadership. The Ondo State government is anchored on the body of Christ, and as such, we cannot afford to fail. I earnestly ask that you continue to pray for us, for wisdom in governance and for the upcoming elections to be peaceful and just.”

Responding, Anselm Ologunwa, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State Chapter, praised the governor’s prompt attention to issues concerning the Christian community.

“We appreciate your dedication to our concerns and your promptness in addressing matters that affect the body of Christ. Your leadership is indeed commendable”, he said.

Ologunwa, who reiterated that CAN remains non-partisan, with a primary mission to uphold Christian values said; “the body of Christ is non-partisan, our duty is to promote the teachings of Jesus Christ, regardless of political affiliations. We understand the vital role of leadership in shaping the future of our state and stand ready to support any leader who prioritises the people’s welfare.

“We need a government that actively advocates for peace and harmony. Economic development and job opportunities must remain a top priority. We commit to praying for leaders who put the welfare of the people above all else.

“The Christian community has set aside three days of intensive prayer, beginning on November 10th, for the state and the election. We are praying for divine guidance and the peace of Ondo State. We trust that God will intervene.”

