Practitioners urged to submit to development training in event industry

Professionals in the Event industry have been urged to submit to constant training in order to stay globally relevant.

This call was made recently during this year’s edition of the Esmeralda Masterclass class 3.0 organised by the Association of Event Vendors of Nigeria (ASSEV).

In a statement by the President of the association, Biodun Oniyitan, he said this year’s theme, ‘Transformation: The Game Changer,’ is apt judging from the fact that the world has just come out of a global pandemic that stripped many of their sources of livelihood; the event industry, not excluded.

Oniyitan asserted that it had become extremely important for practitioners to be well informed and positioned strategically to remain in business.

Earlier at the event, Chioma Obiefuna, the Association’s Vice-President, while thanking all members of the association and the head of the planning committee led by Doris Ese reiterated the need for event practitioners in Nigeria to be a part of the body.

She said: “We have come to realise that there’s need to be a synergistic structure and outlook to how we all operate so as to be perceived right on the face of the public and government. If the goldmine on our industry is to be mined, then more, of such collaborative programmes must be put together.”

Some of the industry speakers at the Masterclass include, Ifeoma Akinde, CEO Whitefield Events, Onye Ubanatu, creative director, MypassionMylife Media, Ozoemezie Adeyeye, CEO, Flower Plus, among others.

According to the statement, speakers at this year’s master’s class were carefully selected to address issues that border on consistency and uniqueness in the evolving event space, storytelling and content creation, business structure, excellent service delivery, among others.