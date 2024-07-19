Power outage looms in FCT as TCN issues AEDC disconnection notice

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states may be thrown into darkness from July 28, 2024, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has issued a notice of disconnection to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over non-compliance with the provisions of the market rules.

The TCN in the disconnection notice signed by Ali Ahmad, its market operator, said the AEDC has been previously notified of its default of market rules via a request for fulfilment of prudential requirement dated February 13, 2024, notice of event of default: non-fulfilment of prudential requirement dated March 22, 2024 and notice of intent to issue a suspension order: non-provisions of adequate bank guarantee dated April 8, 2024.

It explained that market operators in these notices requested that corrective actions be taken within a specified period to cure the default.

“Despite all notifications, AEDC failed to cure this default. In view of this non-compliance, AEDC is hereby suspended from the market operator-administered electricity market. No new contract or agreement shall be entered into with AEDC within the suspension period.

“To remedy this situation, AEDC must provide an adequate bank guarantee within five business days from the date of this notice. If after five business days, this default is not cured, AEDC’s network may be partially or totally disconnected from the grid in line with section 45 of the market rules.

“The market operator hereby issues a disconnection order for Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for its non-compliance with the provisions of the market rules,” it stated.

The TCN announced July 28 2024 as the disconnection date, adding that the disconnection points would include: 33Kv Feeder from 132/33Kv Katampe 1 Transmission station and 33Kv Feeder 3 from 132/33Kv Central Area transmission station.