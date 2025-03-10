Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, says there is a need to strengthen collaboration between the U.S. and Africa to tackle energy poverty, drive sustainable development, and foster economic growth.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communications in Abuja on Sunday.

Adelabu spoke while delivering a keynote address at the 10th Powering Africa Summit (PAS25) held in Washington D.C., U.S..

The summit, with the theme: “The Future of the U.S. and Africa Energy Partnership,” was sponsored by Sun Africa and held from March 6 to March 7.

The summit brought together African leaders, global investors, and energy sector experts.

“The outcomes of the summit include a platform for building strategic relationships with global investors and industry leaders. Additionally, the summit highlighted policy frameworks to support the growth of Africa’s energy sector.

“The summit also highlighted the immense potential for strengthening U.S.-Africa partnerships to drive progress in the global energy landscape,” Adelabu said.

The minister emphasised the significant progress achieved through initiatives such as Power Africa, which had played a pivotal role in expanding electricity access, mobilising investments, and supporting policy reforms across Nigeria and the African continent.

Adelabu commended the recent inauguration of “Mission 300,” an ambitious initiative aimed at providing 300 million Africans with electricity access by 2030.

He called for stronger partnerships among stakeholders to achieve this goal, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging technology transfer, infrastructure development, and capacity building to accelerate the energy transition and drive economic growth.

During the summit, the minister also met with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, who reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to partnering with African nations to address energy poverty and promote sustainable development.

Wright expressed his country’s enthusiasm to deepen collaboration in renewable energy, off-grid solutions, as well as private-sector investments.

