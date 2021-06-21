Posterscope reboots to Dentsu location services

As part of Dentsu International’s accelerated transformation programme (ATP), Posterscope Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana will be rebooting to Dentsu location services (DLS) as the out-of-home (OOH) business in the countries to boost revenue.

“We wish to highlight that the reboot will not affect Posterscope’s award-winning credentials or the day-to-day running of the business. Under Dentsu location services we will continue to deliver world-class and best technology-driven solutions to our clients as well as focus on growing our capabilities and talent across the region,” said Dawn Rowlands, CEO, Dentsu SSA.

Also speaking, Emeka Okeke, GCEO, MediaFuse, Dentsu said: “The rebooting is strategically done at a time like this to strengthen what we currently offer as Posterscope and allows us to leverage our group’s investment in location data to serve our client even better”.

Yetunde Adegbite, managing director of DLS Nigeria, who works closely with the regional team to ensure consistency, said: “In an evolving landscape like ours and an ever-increasing need for advertisers to justify their investment, there is no better time to reboot Posterscope to DLS. This I am excited about because it equips us better for the innovative future of location services and immense opportunities it offers.”

The Dentsu Africa Hub will be launching Liveposter, the dynamic digital OOH platform across Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in the third quarter of this year.

The growth and investment in the initial OOH across Africa is exciting, as this brings to market a Dentsu solution that enables the company’s clients to make the best use of their OOH investments through relevant messaging that can be adapted any time of day, weather changes, live score updates and more.