Population commission kicks-off free birth registration in Delta

The National Population Commission, NPC has kicked off the Free Birth Registration for children between zero and five years in Delta State, with a call on parents to support the commission, by making children in that category available for the exercise.

Blessyn Brume-Atagiba, the Federal Commissioner of NPC, Delta State revealed this in Asaba, at news briefing on the inauguration of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics program, with the theme: Strengthening the Linkage between Registration and Vital Statistics to Legal Identity Systems, through Digitalization for Enhanced Inclusion.

She said that the purpose of the media engagement was to increase public awareness of the importance of timely registration of vital events, particularly births and deaths in a functioning civil registration system.

Brume-Ataguba explained that the exercise was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at providing effective leadership to strengthen civil registration and vital statistics systems in the country.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure that every Nigerian is counted, and included in our national framework.”

The National Commissioner stressed the importance of the CRVS process and urged residents to cooperate with NPC personnel and Adhoc staff in their localities.

“Registration is the only access to establish and protect identity, citizenship and property rights.” Patrick Lotobi, the state director of NPC pointed out that the commission had perfected plans to reach all parts of the state, including the riverine and difficult-to-reach areas of the state.

“With Birth Registration, census figures can be updated. And if well taken, census exercise will just be periodical, so to say.”

Jeremiah Erumebe, the State NPC ICT Lead, noted that 1,200 Adhoc personnel and 1,198 staff have been trained on birth and death registration and interface with communities for the CRVS exercise.