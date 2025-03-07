Pope Francis sends a message of gratitude and closeness on Thursday evening to all those who have been praying for his recovery since he was admitted to hospital 21 days ago.

This came following another day of stable clinical condition compared to the past few days.

According to the Holy See Press Office latest update on Thursday evening, the Pope has not experienced further respiratory insufficiencies.

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14, 2025.

“I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health from (St. Peter’s) Square. I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

Pope’s message of thanks, recorded in Spanish, for the many testimonies of love and closeness that he has received since being admitted to hospital, was broadcast in St. Peter’s Square at 9 pm Rome at the beginning of the Rosary prayer, led by Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Pro-prefect of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life.

However, in giving the last update for the week, the Holy See Press Office said: “The Holy Father’s clinical condition has remained stable compared to previous days.

“He has not experienced any episodes of respiratory insufficiency today. The Pope has continued both respiratory and motor physiotherapy with beneficial effects. Hemodynamic parameters and blood test results remain stable.

“He did not run a fever. However, the prognosis remains reserved.

“Given the stability of his clinical condition, the next medical bulletin will be issued on Saturday.

“Today, the Holy Father engaged in some work activities in both the morning and afternoon, alternating them with periods of rest and prayer. Before lunch, he received the Eucharist.”

Since Monday, February 24, thousands of Catholic faithful have joined the Cardinals residing in Rome, along with all collaborators of the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome, in St. Peter‘s Square to recite the Holy Rosary for the health of Pope Francis.

The Vatican also disclosed that there will be no medical bulletin for Friday, March 7, following Pope’s stable medical condition but the Holy See Press Office will provide some updates on the Pope’s health.

