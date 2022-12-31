Pope emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95

Former Pope and head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI has been confirmed dead by the Vatican.

According to Vatican news the former Pope passed away this morning at 9:34 am at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

” With Sorrow I inform you that Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. ”

Pope Benedict XVI was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He was ordained a priest on June 29,1951 at the Freising Cathedral in Freising.

On June 27, 1977 he was elevated to a Cardinal Priest by Pope Paul VI.

At age 78, he was elected as the 265th Pope thus becoming the second oldest person to become a Pope.

He served as head of the church and sovereign of the Vatican city from April 19, 2005 until his resignation on February 28, 2013.

He assumed the title Pope Emeritus upon his resignation.