Poor environment, social amenities compel deposed Emir Sanusi’s relocation from Loko to Awe

Barely 24 hours to the banishment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to Loko in Nasarawa Local Government, Sanusi has been relocated to Awe town, Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on Tuesday.

Reasons for the relocation were due to lack of social amenities and poor environment of the area in Loko he was taken to.

Briefing newsmen shortly after a police helicopter ferried the former emir away at about 1:45pm from Loko Secondary School playground on Tuesday, the Mai Loko, HRH Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, said the move became necessary owing to the fact that Loko lacked access road, any source of potable water and electricity, among others.

He was emphatic that the decision to relocate the former emir had nothing to do with the prevailing insecurity in the area.

The monarch urged traditional ruler across the country to always abide by the constituted authority so as not to end up like the dethroned Emir of Kano.

The Emir of Loko, who is also a first-class paramount ruler, said: “Here in Loko, we are hospitable people as such we received the dethroned Emir of Kano warmly as it should be.

‘’In fact, my people are not happy as regards relocating the said dethroned Emir to Awe. The authority concerned said they want to relocate him owing to the fact that we lack so many social amenities here”.

He continued: “The executive arm of government has tenure of office while we the traditional institution doesn’t have. We are custodians of our respective people while the executive arm remains supreme authority that we need to respect.

“We are answerable to them at all times and in a situation where any traditional ruler decides to disrespect orders of his principal he may be dethroned as in the case of Emir Sanusi”.

A security personnel serving in the area, who doesn’t want his name in print, said: “Activities of hoodlums in the area was one of the major reasons for relocating Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II out from here.

“It will interest you to know that we the police officers serving here in Loko are less than ten.”

Also, an associate of the dethroned Emir, who gave his name as Alhaji Sule Adamu, described what happened to the former Emir of Kano as a reckless use of power, saying mimesis would surely catch up with those behind the saga.

The heavy armed security men attached to the dethroned Emir did not allow pressmen access to speak with Sanusi, who was said to have passed his night in Loko at the house of the Chief Imam.

The Madaki Awe, Adamu Salihu Isa who confirmed the relocation of The deposed Kano Emir said, Sanusi arrived Awe town yesterday evening at about 4:5pm, and from his appearance and the kind of clothes he put on, obviously showed that he was not happy over what happened to him.

He however, confirmed that there is water, light and standby generator set as well as other facilities intact for his use and comfort.

He said, before he could arrive, an apartment with better facilities was rented for him for his comfort.

He noted, from the continence of residence of Awe, it was obvious that the people are not happy over the sad event with Sanusi, as people are seen showing their sympathy and concern discussing the matter in groups, because what happened to Sanusi can as well happened to anyone.

He acknowledged that the dethroned Emir was greatly received by the people, considering the number of the people who kept trooping in to pay him homage and concern.

However, he said security operation have surrounded the resident Sunasi was staying to ensure his safety.

He called on other traditional rulers to be more empathetic to the situation of the deposed Emir, as no one know how his situation could be tomorrow.