Polls: Yoruba group urges Nigerians to pray for best president

A Yoruba socio-political group, the Atunluse Initiative, has urged Nigerians to pray to God to choose the best president for Nigeria in the February 25, 2023 election.

Akin Akinbobola, the national chairman of the group, and AbdulHakeem Yayi-Akorede, the chief imam of Akure Kingdom, made the call on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Akure, Ondo State.

According to Akinbobola, “Nigerians leaders need prayers. What we need now is to seek forgiveness from God. Do not condemn the leaders. God will not abandon us.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad. Nobody can see where it is going. All we need to do is to pray. We need God’s intervention. It is as a result of that need and conviction that God needs to intervene. We are not happy. We look at the suffering of the people.

“Religious bodies to intercede for this nation. Let us have a clear vision because nobody is sure of what will happen. If there will be skirmishes. We are in a situation where we cannot access money and we are used to cash.

“Can you transfer to a vulcaniser? Nigeria’s economy is suffering. People are tired. The situation is chaotic. People are afraid. They do not know what will happen next. It is dangerous and it will trigger violence. There is serious hardship and there is need for God to help Nigerians remove this suffering.

“If the tension continues to the election, it will not be good. There is a need for serious intercession for this country. We will decide based on God’s directive who to support and align with that vehicle that will better the lots of Nigerians. If Nigerians can get comfort, crime will go down and there will be a better Nigeria. No good roads, you cannot get health care. People are going through hardship.

“The foundation is faulty. We celebrate money. We need celebrity integrity, personality and not money. You may decide not to eat, it is discipline. We lost love and are not concerned about ourselves. We are looking for people that will rise up and pray for this nation. We are still hungry despite all that we have in this country.”

Akinbobola and Yayi-Akorede, however, urged Nigerians never to relent or relax in their prayers and quest for the needed leadership and president that would herald ease saying Nigerians need a president that will re-work the country to glory, comfort, peace, unity, progress, prosperity and abundance for all.