Polish Investors challenged with finding credible Nigerian companies to work with – Ambassador

Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska says Nigeria is a thriving investment destination, but decried the challenges faced by Polish investors in finding credible companies in Nigeria to collaborate and invest in.

The Ambassador also noted that there was a negative perception of Nigeria by foreign media and a minor presence of Polish investors in Nigeria.

She however expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), to facilitate the interests of Polish investors in Nigeria.

She made this known when Emeka Offor, the executive secretary/CEO of NIPC, and his team paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish embassy in Abuja.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” she said.

In response, Offor assured Ambassador Tarnawska of NIPC’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between Poland and Nigeria.

On ascertaining the credibility of companies, Offor stated, “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them – take them through the process.”

“If there is a need to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or State Governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands,” he said.

Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC website which grants access to NIPC’s one stop shop remotely, to further ease doing business in Nigeria.

Recall that in 2017, NIPC took a lead role in pitching Nigeria’s investment prospects at the Polish-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum in Poznan and at the Polish National Assembly.

The event, which was organised with the Centre for Polish and African Affairs of the Poznan University of Communication and Management and Polish – Nigeria Trade & Investment Forum (PONTIF), was set up to increase bilateral trade and investment between both countries; after which some Polish investors visited Nigeria to pursue business interests.

Ambassador Tarnawska committed to a formal visit to NIPC in February, to firm up details of improving the trade and investment relationship between Nigeria and Poland.