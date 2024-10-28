Polio variant decreased 38% in Nigeria within a year — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has said that the circulating variant of the polio virus Type 2 has decreased by over 38% in Nigeria within a year.

Walter Mulombo, the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria made this known shortly after a roadshow as part of the year’s commemoration of the World Polio Day in Maiduguri, Borno State.

WHO added that despite the efforts, the polio virus persisted in the Lake Chad and Sahel regions as a result of factors like insecurity, limited access to healthcare and high levels of population movement.

He noted that in 2024 alone, 134 polio Type 2 detections (both in the environment and affected people, as of September 5) were reported jointly in the countries around Lake Chad.

He added that over 70 million children in high-risk countries of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Niger Republic and Nigeria, had been vaccinated against the polio virus in 2024.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed over 38 per cent decrease in circulating variant poliovirus type 2 cases between 2023 and 2024.

“This signifies the great efforts by Government and partners to interrupt cVPV2 outbreak,” Mulombo, who was represented by Aisha Kadi, said.

The country representative said that the only reason why the polio virus thrived was because of the inability of the stakeholders to vaccinate the remaining un or under-vaccinated children in the communities.

