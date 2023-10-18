Police uncovers weapons factory in Lagos, apprehends notorious cultist

The Lagos State Police Command said that it recently discovered a secret weapons factory in Idata Community, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The law enforcement authorities apprehended two blacksmiths, Musiliu Gbenga, aged 21, and Owolabi Azeez, aged 22, who were allegedly involved in the production of these illicit arms.

They were paraded before the public alongside 30 other suspects, all facing various charges such as cultism, theft, and illegal possession of firearms. It is suspected that these fabricated arms were being supplied to criminal elements.

The Lagos State Police Command, led by their spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, presented these suspects at a press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Hundeyin, these arrests were the result of a month-long operation.

He elaborated on the discovery of the weapons factory, explaining, “Based on actionable intelligence on a blacksmith who fabricated firearms for onward sale to criminals around Idata Village in Ibeju-Lekki, operatives of the Command busted the factory and arrested two suspects.

“Three single-barrel locally-made pistols, one double-barrel locally-made gun, one single-barrel locally-made gun, two single-barrel locally-made long guns, 10 expended cartridges, twelve long pipes, two drilling machines, one gas cylinder, one vehicle, and other fabricated tools were among the items recovered from the factory.”

Among the suspects, one was identified as a notorious cult figure known as “Skipo.” He was apprehended around 11:45 PM on October 11, 2023, for his alleged involvement in the murder of a rival cult member in a hideout in Yaba, Lagos.

Skipo was found in possession of two 9-mm ammunition rounds. Further investigations led to the arrest of several others, all confirmed to be part of a cult group.

He said, “Ganiu Yusuf, aka Skipo, aged 23, was arrested in possession of two 9mm rounds of ammunition. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ikuologbon Tobi, aka Iku, aged 23; Salaudeen Azeez, aged 27; Sanni Jamiu, aka J-boy, aged 26; Ganiu Muideen, aka Stone, aged 23; Odinaka Ojiakor, aged 26; and Farouk Muibi, aka Ozil, aged 22, in different areas of the state, in possession of two locally made single-barrel guns, one double-barrel shotgun, three live cartridges, one dagger, and different charms. Investigation revealed that they are all cult members.”

On October 13, 2023, five additional suspected cult members were arrested after reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Church Avenue, Ikosi.

In a separate case, four traders at Alaba Market—Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chima Alajemba, Ogbenna Franklin, and Chidi Nnaji—were apprehended due to complaints from a well-known electricity cable manufacturer. The allegations centred on the production and sale of pirated cables bearing the company’s trademark.

Additionally, a 27-year-old individual named Ogbonna Eze was arrested for posing as a delivery rider while engaging in vehicle vandalism, specifically the theft of engine control units (brain boxes) and other automotive parts.

Hundeyin emphasised that these suspects would be brought before the court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

He concluded his statement by urging Lagos residents in unlawful possession of firearms to surrender them voluntarily, assuring them that they would not face prosecution.

This initiative was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to remove arms and ammunition from the hands of non-state actors within their respective jurisdictions.