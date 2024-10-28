Police to investigate death of 23-year old girl in Delta

…say girl dies after visiting male friend

Delta State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the death of a 23-year-old girl whose corpse was found along the Direct Labour Agency (DLA), opposite Falcon Club, Asaba.

The sudden death of the girl has left residents in shock and fear of the unknown as the Police Command calls on other girls to learn a lesson from the death.

Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command in a statement at the weekend, said, “On October 24, 2024 at about 0840hours, the DPO ‘A’ Division Asaba, received a distress call that the corpse of a young lady was found at DLA Road opposite Falcon Club.

According to him, the e DPO CSP Rex Abiodun swiftly mobilised and led Police operatives of the Division to the scene where the corpse of the lady was found.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on 22nd October 2024, she told her friend that she was going to see a male friend she met on Happy dating website.

“She left the house on 22nd October to see the young man at Coka axis. On the 23rd at about 0730 hours, she called her friend that she was on her way home and that was unfortunately the last time she made any contact only for her corpse to be found the next day” Edafe noted.

Edafe stated hat the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy even as he consoled the girl

The Commissioner of police Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda assured members of the public particularly the family of the deceased that Investigation had commenced and also assured them of justice.

The CP therefore urged young ladies to be mindful of the friends they hang out with and should exercise caution particularly when dealing with people they meet on dating websites and other social media platforms.

