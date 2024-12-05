Police suspend four officers over ₦43.16m theft during airport arrest

The Nigeria police have suspended four officers accused of stealing N43.16 million from a total of N74.95 million recovered during an unauthorised arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesperson, identified the suspended officers as Peter Ejike (DSP), Ekende Edwin (inspector) Esther Okafor (inspector) and Talabi Kayode (sergeant), all attached to Zone 7 Headquarters.

They were found guilty of conspiring to tamper with exhibits, abuse of office, and engaging in other acts of misconduct.

The officers were reported to have arrested Andrew Ejah, an employee of FATFAD Cargo Nigeria Limited, in August 2023.

Ejah was transporting the cash on behalf of clients when the officers, acting on directives from Ejike and led by Okafor, allegedly recovered the money.

However, they declared only N31.79 million, concealing the remaining N43.16 million.

Following a petition by the rightful owners of the money, the case was escalated to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, which launched an investigation.

It was disclosed that the officers initially claimed technical issues with evidence and demanded a percentage of the recovered sum to suppress the case.

“The officers conspired to steal part of the cash and made false claims, including alleging that a damaged phone prevented them from presenting photos taken during the arrest,” the statement reads.

According to the police, further investigations recovered N31.79 million from the officers and uncovered attempts to spread false narratives to obscure their misconduct.

It noted that the officers had tried to implicate other parties, including Kayode Egbetokun, IGP, through a “sponsored misinformation campaign.”

“These officers have been suspended for serious misconduct, tampering with exhibits, abuse of office, corrupt practices, and acts unbecoming of police officers,” the statement said.

It added that they would face prosecution following due legal and administrative procedures.

It also debunked allegations linking the IGP to a cartel allegedly involved in smuggling suspicious new banknotes from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The police described the claims as deliberate attempts to divert attention from the officers’ crimes.

“The public and media are urged to avoid spreading false narratives that undermine trust in the Police Force.

“The current administration remains committed to reforming the Force by eliminating unprofessional elements”, the statement added.

The police assured Nigerians of its commitment to accountability, transparency, and professionalism in addressing internal misconduct.

Share