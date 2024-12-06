Police Service Commission dismisses 19 senior police officers over indiscipline 

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed 19 senior police officers for various acts of indiscipline. This decision was part of the outcomes of the Commission’s first plenary meeting held in Abuja, where 110 pending disciplinary cases, 23 appeals and petitions, as well as several court judgments, were reviewed.

The dismissed officers include 10 Assistant Superintendents, six Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents, and one Superintendent, sign-signalling PSC’s commitment to upholding accountability and professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations, on Friday in Abuja.

During the plenary chaired by the Commission’s Chairman, Hashimu Argungu and ended by Taiwo Lakanu, as well as other top officials, the Commission approved decisive actions on cases involving senior police officers.

After thorough deliberations, the Commission approved the dismissal of 19 senior police officers, including 10 Assistant Superintendents, six Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents, and one Superintendent.

Additionally, 19 officers were demoted, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents, and 13 Assistant Superintendents.

Two Assistant Inspectors General of Police were also sanctioned—one received a reprimand for failing to carry out lawful instructions, while the other was issued a letter of warning for negligence.

According to the statement, several other officers were subjected to varying disciplinary measures, including severe reprimands, warnings, and reprimands. Most of the dismissed officers will face prosecution by the Legal Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, three disciplinary cases were deferred for further clarification from the Inspector General of Police.

The Commission also said that it reviewed 23 appeals and petitions, alongside nine legal matters and court judgments, reinforcing its commitment to fairness and transparency in addressing grievances within the force.

DIG Argungu stressed that the Commission would expedite the resolution of disciplinary cases to ensure deserving officers can continue their careers, while those found culpable face appropriate sanctions.

He also warned against police involvement in civil matters such as land disputes, marital conflicts, and rent issues, urging officers to focus on criminal cases and threats to public safety.

“The courts should be allowed to perform their duties, while the police must remain committed to their core responsibility of addressing criminal matters,” Argungu stated.

Share