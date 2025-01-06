Police rescue four kidnapped victims, recover AK-47 riffle in Imo

Four kidnapped victims were at weekend rescued from suspected kidnappers by the Operatives of Imo State Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Henry Okoye, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Imo State Police Command said that the kidnappers were successfully neutralised as two suspects were killed, paving way for a smooth rescue operations of four kidnapped victims from the “notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate operating within the State”.

He said, “The operations began when a distress call was received at around 12:00 pm, reporting the abduction of three women and one man in Umuokanne, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence gathered, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit located the criminals’ hideout. Upon arrival, a gunfight ensued between the Police operatives and the kidnappers.

“During the operation, two suspects were neutralised. The four victims, Carolyn Didia (42), Ego Odu (48), Apollonia Ezekwe (40), and Godwin Ezekwe (37),were successfully freed”.

Okoye further said that in addition to rescuing the victims, the Police oeratives recovered one AK-47 rifle, 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a magazine from the criminals.

However, two of the rescued victims sustained gunshot wounds from the kidnappers’ bullets during the gun duel and they had been promptly taken to Oforola Health Centre, where they were said to have been responding to treatment and have been stable as of the time of filing this report..

The Imo State Police Command however assured the public of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding the residents and visitors.

He also stated that investigations were going as part of efforts to apprehending remaining members of the criminal syndicate, urging the public to report any suspicious activities to support further efforts in enhancing community safety.

