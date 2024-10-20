Police release 22 arrested #EndSars memorial protesters

The Lagos State police command released 22 persons arrested in connection with the #EndSARS memorial protest on Sunday.

The protesters were arrested at the Lekki tollgate area of the state.

The protesters called for full implementation of the reports from the judicial panels of inquiry set up after protests.

Operatives of the police had dispersed protesters who gathered around 8:30am for the memorial to pay respect to those who lost their lives during police brutality protests in 2020.

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, while disclosing the release of protesters said, “We have secured the release of all the 22 activists who were arrested this morning at the Lekki Toll Gate while commemorating the 4th anniversary of the Lekki massacre.

“We discussed with the Commissioner of Police who came over to the State CID in respect of the matter. The items seized from the protesters were also returned to them.”

In a post on it X handle, Amnesty International bemoaned the reckless use of tear gas by the police, while describing the arrest of the protesters as unacceptable.

“Amnesty International condemned the Nigeria police for the violent attack on people who assembled at Lekki Toll Gate to honour peaceful protesters killed during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in October 2020. The reckless use of tear gas and arrests are unacceptable,” it said.

