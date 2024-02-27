Police pledge to offer adequate security for protesters in Plateau

Following the planned Labour Protest slated to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Steve Yabanet, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, has assured the public of the commitment of the Command to providing adequate security of lives and properties before, during and after the protest in the State.

The Police Chief affirmed that the Police would uphold clauses and dictates of the Nigerian Constitution which give citizens the right to protest; however, such right to protest must be peaceful, noting that violent protest is criminal and would not be tolerated.

In a press statement issued by Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, said “to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in the State during the protest, the CP has put in place measures that will guarantee peaceful protest and protect the protesters across the State.

“The Commissioner of Police warns those who would want to criminally take advantage of the protest to disrupt the fragile peace we are currently enjoying in the State to abort their evil plans as the Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the law”

The PPRO further advised the protesters to cooperate with the Police and other Security Agencies deployed to provide security to have a peaceful and orderly protest.

“The CP urges the good people of Plateau State to go about their lawful businesses and give the Police timely, useful and accurate information that will help in ensuring that the fragile peace that is currently enjoyed in the state is sustained.

“He also encourages all Plateau residents to report any suspicious activities to the Command”, the statement read.