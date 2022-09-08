Police nab medical doctor over alleged murder in Edo

The police have arrested a medical doctor, Abass Adeyemi over an alleged murder of Emmanuel Agbovinuere, a cab driver, in Edo State.

The 36-year-old suspect, who is an indigene of Kwara State, allegedly killed the victim on September 3 in Benin City and dumped his corpse at a community after Oluku on Benin-Lagos road.

Parading the suspect, Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo State police command public relations officer, said the deceased met the suspect around July at a hotel in Benin, where the accused lodged, and thereafter, they became friends after the suspect repeatedly engaged the late Emmanuel to drive him around the city.

“In September 3, the suspect came to Benin again and invited the deceased to meet him at another hotel where he also engaged his (deceased) services. The suspect asked the deceased to take him round places he wanted to visit, and while on the job, the victim later complained of leg pain.

“The suspect, who is a medical doctor, promised to help him and administer a substance injection into his body and the deceased died instantly. To conceal the crime, the suspect kept the corpse in the deceased vehicle and later dumped the corpse in a bush in Oluku and absconded with the deceased’s vehicle. He was traced to Osogbo with the aid of a tracking device in the deceased vehicle and later arrested by the police.

Speaking on his involvement, the suspect who declined questions, pleaded with the family of the victim to forgive him as it was not a deliberate act.