Police foil robbery attack, rescue victim in A/Ibom

The police in Akwa Ibom say they have foiled robbery attack, rescued victim and recovered two allegedly stolen vehicles at Nung Oku, near Uyo, the state capital.

“Based on a distress call on an ongoing armed robbery attack at Drainage View Hotel, Nung Oku in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area, operatives of Ibesikpo Asutan Division, Quick Intervention Unit (Q.I.U) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad were swiftly mobilised to the scene which was invaded by unidentified hoodlums,” the police said.

According to Odiko Macdon, spokesman of the Akwa Ibom Command, in a statement, the hoodlums on sighting the police operatives, “started shooting and escaped through the back fence, abandoning a black Toyota 4Runner Hilux with Reg. No. BWR 561 HK which was reported to have been stolen on gunpoint at Ultimate Filling Station, Ibesikpo Asutan local government area, on May 29, 2021, at about 11.45 am.”

Read Also: Police rescue kidnaped victim in Delta, go after suspects

According to him, “the operatives also recovered one OPEL car with Reg. No. KEF 306 AA belonging to one Ekemini Offiong Akpan ‘m’ of Ikot Akpan Abia village in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area who was shot on his left hand in an attempt to snatch the said vehicle from him.

“The victim was rescued by the operatives and taken to the hospital for treatment,” the statement added.

The police command assured the public that it would spare no efforts in ensuring peace and tranquillity in the state.

It also advised owners of the said recovered vehicles to visit Ibesikpo Asutan Divisional Police headquarters with proof of ownership for collection or contact the State Police headquarters, Uyo.