Police dispatch 12,000 officers for Delta guber, state assembly election

Delta State Police Command has disclosed that it would deploy 12, 000 officers across the state for the governorship and state house of assembly election billed to hold tomorrow, March 18.

Moses Jitoboh, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in charge of South-south zone, has already visited the command ahead of the election to ensure peace before, during and after the exercise in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Bright Edafe, the command’s public relation officer (PPRO), a deputy superintendent of police, said the officers would ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.

He explained that the visit of the DIG was to boost the moral of officers and men of the command and to assure residents in the state of the force readiness to ensure that the election is hitch free and successful.

While addressing the officers, the DIG urged them to be apolitical as the police is not supposed to be partisan.

He warned that any officer who fail to thoroughly supervise their personnel would be vicariously liable if any policeman attach to them is found in election fraud or malpractices.

Meanwhile, BusinessDay gathered that election would hold in the 5,863 polling units of the 270 political wards across the state.