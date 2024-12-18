Police debunk claims of wrongful detention in viral video of dismissed officer

The Nigeria Police Force has responded to a viral video of Vincent Makinde, seen in leg restraints, claiming to be an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was unlawfully detained. The video has drawn public attention, with Femi Falana, a human rights activist, calling for his release.

In a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, the Police dismissed the claims as false, revealing that Makinde was dismissed from the Force in 2022 after being found guilty of multiple offences, including abuse of office, extortion, gross misconduct, dereliction of duty, and insubordination, following an orderly room trial.

According to the statement, Makinde’s troubles deepened after he assaulted a senior officer while awaiting further legal proceedings and escaped lawful custody. “He reappeared in June 2024, falsely claiming to be an Assistant Superintendent of Police despite his prior dismissal.

“Police investigations revealed that Makinde was impersonating a senior officer and was armed when apprehended. “The suspect was arrested while parading himself as a serving police officer, armed with a rifle. During the arrest, he exhibited violent and aggressive behaviour, resisting lawful detention,” the statement read.

To ensure public safety and prevent another escape, the statement noted that officers employed leg restraints as a precaution. The Police emphasized that the use of restraining devices is a global standard for managing violent and uncooperative suspects.

“Makinde remains in custody as investigations into his impersonation and other alleged criminal activities continue. The Police further disclosed that additional nefarious acts linked to him have been uncovered”, the statement reads.

The Force reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, assuring Nigerians that personnel who violate the law will be held accountable.

“We remain dedicated to upholding public trust and confidence by ensuring that thorough investigations and strict protocols guide our operations,” the statement noted.

