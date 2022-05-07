Police confirm bomb blast at oil firm in Imo

The police in Imo have confirmed a bomb blast at an oil company in Izombe, Oguta local government area of the state.

Spokesperson of the Imo State police command, Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri, said it occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Abattam said the explosion occurred at a facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Imo, Mohammed Barde, already deployed a squad from the command’s anti-bomb unit, as well as some of its operatives to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“It happened, there was a bomb blast at the facility but the CP has deployed our men to the site,” Abattam said.

A witness who pleaded anonymity, however, said two persons died in the explosion.

The witness added that the two middle-aged men were the carriers of the bomb, which exploded and killed them while they were trying to find their way into the flow station through the entrance.

Addax Petroleum is one of the two oil companies located in the Izombe community.