Police bust fake job syndicate in Rivers

The Rivers Police Command has busted a job racketeering syndicate that allegedly specialises in advertising non-existent employment vacancies to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this at a news conference in Port Harcourt. Disu said that operatives successfully rescued 16 victims held by the gang during a raid of its hideout.

According to him, the syndicate was uncovered when officers from the Octopus Strike Force responded to a distress call from concerned residents, who suspected a hostage situation.

“Police operatives acted swiftly and raided a compound in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area, arresting one Chukwudi Okoli, who had been posing as an employee of Ojoseansel International Global Limited.

“During the operation, one Amiye Joseph and 15 other victims, comprising 13 males and two females, were rescued and taken to the station.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the victims had paid between N650,000 and N850,000 to the fraudulent company,” Disu said.

He further alleged that the company had “falsely promised the victims jobs in the oil and gas industry, with salaries purportedly paid in US dollars.

“Investigators further discovered that after extorting large sums of money, the victims were detained in a facility, where they were closely monitored,” Disu said.

He said the victims were taught how to deceive their friends into believing in fraudulent job offers, with the promise of earning $450 per week.