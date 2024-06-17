Police ban tricycle operation, assure peaceful Eid El Fitir celebration in Plateau

Emmanuel Adesina, Plateau State commissioner of Police, has deployed additional personnel to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Eid El Fitir celebration.

The CP in a statement in Jos warned mischief makers and criminally-minded individuals to desist from causing trouble, as the Command is fully prepared to deal with them decisively.

“Parents, guardians, traditional, and religious leaders are urged to warn their wards and followers to avoid any act that may breach the peace of the state. The Plateau Command remains resolute in safeguarding the lives and property of all residents.

“Commercial tricycle operators (Keke-Napep) are banned from operating on June 16th and 17th, while the ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) in Jos-Bukuru metropolis remains in force,” he said.

The CP, while wishing all Muslim faithful a happy and blessed Eid El Fitir celebration, urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agents and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest Police station.

The CP assures that the Command was fully prepared to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

He added that the Command’s strategic deployments and warnings to mischief makers were aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.