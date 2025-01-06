Police arrests cop-killer, dismantles child-trafficking syndicate

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested a notorious armed robber involved in the killing of a senior officer and dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate responsible for the abduction and sale of young children.

In a statement issued by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, on Monday, the NPF detailed recent successes in its operations, including arrests of high-profile suspects, recovery of illicit weapons, and rescue of victims.

The Police noted that on November 1, 2024, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) apprehended 35-year-old Ogaga Dickson, a member of a notorious armed robbery gang.

“The gang was responsible for the killing of CSP Hassan Jega, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbarho Division, Delta State, during a gun battle on October 14, 2024”, the statement reads.

The police had previously neutralized four members of the gang during a confrontation at their hideout. Following Dickson’s arrest, security operatives recovered an array of weapons, including one AK-47 rifle, one English pistol, one locally made pistol, various calibres of ammunition, and six exotic vehicles.

In a separate operation on December 2, 2024, police operatives dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate led by Pastor Dayo Bernard of End Time Army Ministry in Bukuru, Plateau State.

According to the force, the operation led to the rescue of five children aged 2-4, who had been abducted from various homes in Jos. Other suspects, including Rita Agboeze, Victoria Ugwu, Nanman Puntel, and Peter Ukwuani, were also apprehended.

“Under interrogation, Pastor Bernard confessed to abducting and selling 13 children at varying prices. All rescued children have been reunited with their families through the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“As part of the Inspector General of Police’s directive to remove illegal arms and ammunition from circulation, the FID-IRT operatives recovered 14 AK-47 rifles in recent operations”, the statement reads.

The NPF assured citizens of its unwavering determination to enhance security nationwide while calling for continued public cooperation in tackling criminal activities.

