Police arrest two minors for setting school on fire

Ogun State police have arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government Area, according to a statement released on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola.

Odutola said the minors, aged six and nine, gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School Isheri Olofin on October 29, 2023, and set fire to books left behind by teachers and pupils.

“The incident was reported to the police by a chief in the community,” she said. “Upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives Unit visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation.”

Odutola said the parents of the minors would be invited for questioning on the circumstances surrounding the actions of the children.

“The police have started making inquiries on how to contact their parents as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with,” she said. “The police will unravel and update members of the public in due course if there are other persons who may have instigated the youngsters.”